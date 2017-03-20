Harrells to receive Charles Odegaard Award

Seattle City Councilman Bruce Harrell and his wife, Joanne Harrell, a University of Washington (UW) Regent and Microsoft executive, will receive the Charles Odegaard Award in May.

The award is given to community leaders who exemplify UW President Odegaard’s commitment to diversity.

Joanne has served on the Seattle Urban League and as head of United Way of King County, while Bruce has provided pro bono legal work for small businesses and volunteered as a trustee with the UW Alumni Association.