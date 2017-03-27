Edward Chow, Jr. inurned at Arlington

The late Edward Chow, Jr., the son of Seattle civic activist and Chinese community pioneer Ruby Chow, was inurned on the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery on March 21, according to his family.

Chow died at his home from pancreatic cancer on July 22, 2016.

His career in public service began in the U.S. Army, where he received a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. After leaving the military, he served as a governmental appointee in Washington state, the federal government, and the state of Maryland, where he served as Secretary of Veterans Affairs for the State of Maryland. Chow was a tireless advocate for veterans, diversity in all levels of public service, and all Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.