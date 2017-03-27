Din Tai Fung opened at first downtown Seattle location

Pacific Place held a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 9 to celebrate the opening of its newest restaurant, Din Tai Fung. With only six restaurants in the United States, Din Tai Fung’s Pacific Place opening is the restaurant’s first downtown Seattle location.

Founded in 1958 in Taiwan, Din Tai Fung is one of Taiwan’s most celebrated restaurants and is famous for its delicately steamed dumplings. The restaurant currently operates more than 100 locations worldwide.

“We are so thankful for the overwhelming support we’ve received since we opened our first store in Bellevue six years ago,” said David Wasielewski, Managing Partner of Din Tai Fung. “We believe this downtown Seattle destination … will be a great market for us and we look forward to servicing the local clientele, as well as the area’s out of town visitors.”