Buckley & Associates hosted a client and referral appreciation event for its clients at the Wing Luke Museum on Feb. 23. More than 60 people attended.

Buckley has offices in the International District and Tacoma. Its CEO, Erica Buckley, is a member of the Junior League of Seattle, and a member of the Treehouse Young Professionals Board.

She was honored in 2015 by the Northwest Asian Weekly for being a “rising star” for her work and contributions to the community.