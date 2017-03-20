Chin is new Boys & Girls Clubs of King County CEO

Dr. Lisa Chin is the new president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of King County. Previously, Chin founded and served as executive director of Year Up Puget Sound, a job training and internship program that helps low-income young adults with education and career opportunities. She’s also served as executive director of Jubilee Women’s Center, a provider of transitional housing for homeless women. Chin earned her bachelor’s degree from Wellesley College and doctorate from UCLA.