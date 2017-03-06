Chamber of Commerce dinner

More than 400 people attended the Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lunar New Year dinner at China Harbor Restaurant on Feb. 9. VIP guests at the Year of the Rooster celebration included King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Deputy Mayor Hyeok Kim.
Founded in 1963, the Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce is the voice of the Chinese business community.
Comments
Steve Cohen says
Lighthouse Uniform Company is looking for outside tailoring help. The job entails putting sleeve striping and sewing patches on fire department dress jackets.
The job requires a blind stitch hemmer machine. We anticipate 20 to 40 jackets a week at a cost of $22 to $28 per jacket (depending on number of stripes).
If interested, please call Lighthouse Uniform Comany at 206-282-5600 and ask for Steve