BLOG: Watch out Connie Chung. Jia is shooting for the stars.

By Assunta Ng

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Nicole Jia has been accepted into nine colleges with scholarships this fall, but she plans to turn all of them down. Instead, she has set her eyes on a small, private college for women in New York, which denied her a scholarship. Jia doesn’t take no for an answer. Young people can emulate her approach when dealing with rejections.

Jia, Miss America’s Outstanding Teen, was in Seattle last week for an official visit. She told the Northwest Asian Weekly how she is going to achieve her goal.

Born in Oklahoma, Jia, who just turned 18, wants to be a news anchor for a national network. If she succeeds, Jia could be only the second Asian American to anchor a major newscast. In 1993, Connie Chung was the first and only Asian American co-anchor for two years at CBS News, with a $6 million contract.

With the help of her school counselor, she found Barnard College (BC) in her research. Being one of the top liberal arts colleges affiliated with Columbia University in New York, BC would be the best to help her reach her dream, Jia said. Columbia is highly ranked in communications and has trained many outstanding journalists. “I can take classes from Columbia,” she said. Not to mention the fact that she gets to live in New York and experience both a small and big university simultaneously. What about getting a BC scholarship? Would she write a letter asking them to reconsider? Would she ask Miss America’s Teen president to write a letter on her behalf? Would she ask her high school principal to call on her behalf?

Jia chose none of the above.

“I am going to meet with the president of Barnard College in March,” Jia replied.

“And the president has agreed to meet with you?” the Asian Weekly asked.

“Yes,” she said. Meeting face to face with the president is an advantage — her ability to convince and impress is immense. She is confident, poised, and goal-oriented.

Jia has earned $30,500 in scholarship money from Miss America’s Outstanding Teen. In addition, she has earned more cash as Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen.

What if the BC president says no? Jia didn’t answer the question. But her mother Mary wrote in an email, “How many other teens do you know who get to travel the country, improving their communication skills, becoming a leader, and pursuing a higher education? All skills she needs as she pursues a successful career. It is entirely up to the school to find value in encouraging these high caliber young women to further their education with their scholarship offerings. I’m proud that Nicole is determined to work hard and earn her way through college.”

When asked about her romantic life, Hia said, “No boyfriend. I am too busy. Wait till college. I’ve got to focus.”

Her platform for Miss America Teen is kindness. She remembered being bullied when she was a freshman in a new high school. Teenage girls spend as much as five hours to look good for a selfie, according to a study. “Why can’t we be kind to others, which doesn’t take much time?” she said.

Unlike the Miss America pageant, Jia is quick to emphasize that the Miss America’s Teen is not a beauty pageant, but a scholarship contest. It has an “active wear” contest, but no swimwear. All 50 contestants receive a financial scholarship. Jia’s talent at the pageant was performing the piano. She combined different classical pieces together to reveal drama and her skill. She also sings. She requested her parents to send her to voice lessons. In school, Jia also does track.

Jia’s parents are originally from Beijing, China — dad is a medical doctor and her mother is a nuclear physicist. She has an older brother. Presently, her mother is her manager who coordinates Jia’s schedule, flights, and wardrobe.

Jia is still finishing high school and flies out on weekends for her official duty and also catching up on her homework during her flight. By the end of her term in August, she would have flown over 70,000 miles, visiting multiple states around the country. On Feb. 25, Jia participated in the Miss Pierce County pageant in Tacoma and the Hong Kong Club’s gala at the Seattle Sheraton Hotel.

Watch out, Connie Chung!

Assunta can be reached at assunta@nwasianweekly.com.