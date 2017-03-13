Asian American Engineer Award recipients honored in Bellevue

Eight Puget Sound-area residents were honored on Feb. 25 at the 2017 Asian American Engineer of the Year award ceremonies at the Westin Hotel Bellevue. The awards recognize Asian Americans who have made outstanding contributions as scientists, engineers, and corporate leaders.
This year’s recipients from our region for the Asian American Engineer of the Year Award included Guozhong Cao, a professor at the University of Washington, and Guijun Wang of Boeing. Two Microsoft corporate vice presidents — Joy Chik (ECM engineering) and Gaurav Sareen (Outlook engineering) — were also honored.
David Ku of Microsoft and Jenette Ramos of Boeing received the Executive of the Year Award, along with Dr. Benson Shen, the co-founder and CEO of Lightel Technologies, Inc., of Renton.
Xiaoxi Wang of Boeing Research & Technology was named the Most Promising Engineer of the Year.
Comments
Roger S Dong says
It is always stunning the engineering and scientific contributions of Asian Americans every year there has been AA engineers honored at the AAEOY. AA immigrants to come to America are models of hard work and frugality. Very few are criminals. Their offsrping study hard and many become doctors, lawyers or engineers. Anyone daring to suggest a Great Wall preventing our entry? Anyone dare cage us up again in the future? Without AAs, a lot of efficacy would disappear from America. Because of frugality, AAs have a lot more money in the bank than our piers,,or at least own some property Even when the economy goes bad, due to savings and good habits, AAs will suffer through and recover when the economy recovers. AAs really are a great model for all citizens, except perhaps the 1% who rule the country.