Asian American Engineer Award recipients honored in Bellevue

Eight Puget Sound-area residents were honored on Feb. 25 at the 2017 Asian American Engineer of the Year award ceremonies at the Westin Hotel Bellevue. The awards recognize Asian Americans who have made outstanding contributions as scientists, engineers, and corporate leaders.

This year’s recipients from our region for the Asian American Engineer of the Year Award included Guozhong Cao, a professor at the University of Washington, and Guijun Wang of Boeing. Two Microsoft corporate vice presidents — Joy Chik (ECM engineering) and Gaurav Sareen (Outlook engineering) — were also honored.

David Ku of Microsoft and Jenette Ramos of Boeing received the Executive of the Year Award, along with Dr. Benson Shen, the co-founder and CEO of Lightel Technologies, Inc., of Renton.

Xiaoxi Wang of Boeing Research & Technology was named the Most Promising Engineer of the Year.