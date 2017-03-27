35th anniversary planning committee meeting

The planning committee for the Northwest Asian Weekly’s 35th anniversary celebration met on March 10. Part of the celebration includes a gala dinner planned on Oct. 21 at China Harbor restaurant — and a campaign to raise $200,000 for two University of Washington scholarship endowments, for undergraduate students in the Communication and Education departments.

Planning committee members include Ken Colling, Bonnie Miller, Gary Tang, Sherwin Tsao, Marci Nakano, Charlene Grinolds, Ador Pereda Yano, Steve Crane, Stacy Nguyen, and John Liu. For tickets, please email rsvp@nwasianweekly.com or call 206-223-0623.