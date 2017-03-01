1st Filipino American bishop ordained in U.S. to serve in Utah

Known for his humor, kindness, and humility, Bishop Oscar Azarcon Solis is the new leader of the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City. The 63-year-old was born in the Philippines and ordained as a priest in 1979. He was transferred to the United States in 1984, and in 2004 became the first Filipino American bishop ordained in the United States.

Solis will replace John C. Wester, who was appointed archbishop in Santa Fe, N.M., in 2015, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Solis is a “major ingredient in the glue that has bonded the Filipino priests together,” said the Rev. Alex Aclan, vicar for clergy at the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. He states Solis was key in establishing the National Association of Filipino Priests-USA.