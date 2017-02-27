WSCRC president

Mercy Kuo was recently named the president of the Washington State China Relations Council (WSCRC). She authors a weekly column on U.S.-Asia policy at The Diplomat, an international affairs magazine for the Asia Pacific.

Kuo was formerly the managing director and director of research at the Committee of 100, a New York-based U.S.-China relations leadership organization founded by I.M. Pei and Yo-Yo Ma.

Also, Kuo formerly served with the Central Intelligence Agency as an Asian affairs analyst specializing in Northeast and Southeast Asian political, security, and military issues.

She holds degrees from Oxford University (Ph.D.), University of Michigan at Ann Arbor (M.A.), and Pomona College (B.A).