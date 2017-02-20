Vincent Yao, Director General of Seattle’s Taipei Economic and Cultural Office

Vincent Yao has been appointed the Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle.

As Director General, Yao works on broadening and deepening Taiwan’s diversified relations with the Northwest, including Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. Yao’s last post was in “the other Washington,” and when asked how he liked Seattle, compared to D.C. — Yao said he likes our relaxed pace, the friendly atmosphere, and warm hospitality. His favorite Asian restaurant is Din Tai Fung, which started in Taiwan, and has locations in Seattle and Bellevue.

After receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in International Relations in Taiwan, Yao attended a diplomats’ training program at Oxford University, and was a Senior Executive Fellow in the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard.