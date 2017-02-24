PICTORIAL: The Asia Pacific Cultural Center’s 19th annual New Year event featuring Guam February 24, 2017 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Photos by Arlene Dennistoun/NWAW Lua Pritchard, APCC Executive Director, introduced Guma’ Imahe. Young Guma’ Imahe dancers moved gracefully, telling the story of their land and ancestors. Tale of a fierce warrior through Chamorro dance and spear. Federal Way High School Pacific Islander Club dancers. Guma’ Imahe dancers chanted a legendary tale of a Chamorro brother and sister. Federal Way High School Pacific Islander Club dancers. Modern day chants and dance designed to instill pride in Chamorro culture.
