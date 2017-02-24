PICTORIAL: The Asia Pacific Cultural Center’s 19th annual New Year event featuring Guam

Northwest Asian Weekly

Photos by Arlene Dennistoun/NWAW

Lua Pritchard, APCC Executive Director, introduced Guma’ Imahe.

Young Guma’ Imahe dancers moved gracefully, telling the story of their land and ancestors.

Tale of a fierce warrior through Chamorro dance and spear.

Federal Way High School Pacific Islander Club dancers.

Guma’ Imahe dancers chanted a legendary tale of a Chamorro brother and sister.

Federal Way High School Pacific Islander Club dancers.

Modern day chants and dance designed to instill pride in Chamorro culture.

