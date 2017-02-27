Seattle Asian Art Museum to undergo renovation

The Seattle Asian Art Museum will close its doors starting Feb. 27.

The original home of the Seattle Art Museum (SAM), the Asian Art Museum building has not been substantially restored or renovated since its inception in 1933. The structure is in need of seismic and climate control upgrades, and the museum’s program and exhibition space is inadequate to meet educational and exhibition demands.

The goal of the renovation is to restore a historic icon and to protect a major Asian art collection, while creating a modern museum equipped to function as an important cultural resource for the community.

The improved Asian Art Museum is set to reopen in 2019.