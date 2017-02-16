By Peggy Chapman

The announcement of cancer is devastating, and many patients are baffled by the circumstances, leading to the question:

“How long has this been going on?”

This is one of the top questions that Song Zhao, MD, is first asked when he meets new patients that realize that they are dealing with advanced stages of cancer.

Prevention and detection

Zhao is a doctor of Oncology at the Swedish Cancer Institute in Seattle. The patients that Zhao works with have already passed the point where the rules of prevention are no longer a factor, which is why Zhao stresses the importance of pre-screening and why it is imperative.

*Early detection is equally important as prevention.*

What does this mean?

While you may be feeling like you are doing everything right to prevent cancer (proper diet, proper exercise, avoiding alcohol, NO SMOKING—see below), it is equally important to be screening for early detection. Genetics and any family history of cancer, may have a role that you can’t control.

It doesn’t mean you should ignore the general recommendations for prevention.

If you smoke, DON’T, or at least cut back and be sure to get regular screenings. Approximately 90 percent of lung cancer cases are caused by smoking.

Stay physically active. Zhao states that almost every form of cancer can be alleviated in some degree by physical activity.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Limit or eliminate alcohol entirely. Even moderate consumption of alcohol can contribute to cancer, especially those related to oral, esophagus, and cancer of the liver.

Focus on a healthy diet. Zhao says there is no particular “miracle” food that can help, but rather there should be a conscious effort to maintain a balanced diet.

One preventative medicine recommendation if you are healthy is aspirin (under 81 mgs, or baby aspirin), taken daily with food. Aspirin helps thin the blood, and has been considered a “wonder drug,” says Zhao.

Most imperative are the screenings. General guidelines for women include getting mammograms to detect breast cancer (40+) and if you are sexually active, you should get a regular pap smear (cervical cancer), and if you are younger, the HPV vaccination. If you smoke, there are simple chest screenings available. There are also tests available for colon cancer. There are not screening options as readily available for other forms of cancer (brain, liver, pancreas), but the patient should actively screen, especially if there is a genetic history.

Beyond prevention and detection

Unfortunately, most patients contact a physician only after they experience pain. (This is why active screening for early detection can alleviate the question of “how long has this been going on?”)

Zhao works with those who have progressed into advanced stages and where the prevention stage is far back on the timeline. Once diagnosed, Zhao warned about a natural tendency to go into “panic mode,” where many patients will resort to searching for any hope, “wasting time and money because they are panicking.” Instead of the panic-search, he suggests turning to credible sources for information, which include:

The National Cancer Institute (cancer.gov)

The American Cancer Society (cancer.org)

The Mayo Clinic (mayoclinic.org)

Once a patient has been diagnosed, Zhao feels there should be considerable evaluation regarding the patient’s wants versus treatments offered. The patient should weigh all options, including palliative care, which focuses on maintaining quality of life, and treatments immediately offered.

Most important, however, is sustaining the network of support, whether it’s family, friends, or the doctor.

“It’s important to stay mentally strong,” Zhao said. “It never gets easy.” ■

