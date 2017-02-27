Saleem Juma to represent WA at Mr. United States competition

Saleem Juma, a fitness model who once suffered from depression and lives with an ostomy bag attached to his stomach, is Mr. Washington state and will represent Washington in the next Mr. United States competition.

Juma is also a candidate for Mr. America 2017 and has been on radio shows and featured on many news sites spreading his cause.

Juma is in the process of developing his own organization, Ostomy Simply, designed to empower those with conditions such as his, with a focus on severe gastrointestinal medical conditions.

The next Mr. United States will be crowned in New Orleans, La. in July.