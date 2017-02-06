Rotary’s broken ceiling

The Rotary Club of Seattle-International District held its “Broken Ceiling: Honoring Those Who Broke It” event on Jan. 29 at the Northwest African American Museum.
Approximately 180 people attended to recognize 45 male members who voted to admit women in 1986, despite opposition from their peers.
Among the men honored were past president Lloyd Hara and former Seattle City Councilmember Nick Licata.
Comments
ingyenes társkereső says
Hi, I read your blog named “YouTube” like every week. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep doing what you’re doing! And if you are interested in other sites you can look my website about ingyenes társkereső http://www.daddyescorts.com/hu. Thank you for experience! Have a great day my friend!