Rotary’s broken ceiling

From left: Ahmed Jaddi, Paul Mar, Walle Ralkowski, Craig Abramson, Dennis Su, Richard Chan, Lloyd Hara, Phil Ginsberg, Nick Licata, and Jesse Tam. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

The Rotary Club of Seattle-International District held its “Broken Ceiling: Honoring Those Who Broke It” event on Jan. 29 at the Northwest African American Museum.

Approximately 180 people attended to recognize 45 male members who voted to admit women in 1986, despite opposition from their peers.

Among the men honored were past president Lloyd Hara and former Seattle City Councilmember Nick Licata.

