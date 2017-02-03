Did you know?

If a fire starts in your home, you may have just two minutes to escape. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in home fires by half.

The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign aims reduce the number of fire deaths and injuries in the United States by 25 percent by 2020.

The Red Cross and partners are installing free smoke alarms for those who cannot afford to purchase them, or those who are physically unable to install a smoke alarm.

For more information, text the word “alarm” to 844-811-0100 or visit getasmokealarm.org.