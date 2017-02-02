PICTORIAL: 8th Annual Lunar New Year Costume Contest

On Jan. 29, children and their parents, and for the first time, a couple of canines took part in the Lunar New Year Children’s Parade and Northwest Asian Weekly’s 8th Annual Costume Contest in Seattle’s International District. See the bright, colorful costumes and pay special attention to the creations that took home the top prizes. The Costume Contest was part of the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area’s (CIDBIA) day-long Lunar New Year Celebration that included dances and martial arts demonstrations.

Photos by George Liu & Andre Chow