OCA-Greater Seattle Golden Circle Awards

The Organization of Chinese Americans (OCA) held its Golden Circle Award and Lunar New Year dinner on Feb. 2 at Joy Palace Restaurant. It honored Lynnette and Ron Consego, Van Sar, Velma Veloria, and the Tsutakawa family (George, Ayame. Marcus, Deems, Mayumi, and Gerard). The OCA serves the greater Seattle Chinese and Asian Pacific American community, as well as other communities in the Pacific Northwest. It is recognized in the local community for its advocacy of civil and voting rights, as well as its sponsorship of community activities and events.