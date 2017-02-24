Northwest Asian Weekly’s 35th anniversary: Let’s hear it from our readers

The only weekly English-edition newspaper serving the Asian community in the state of Washington for 35 years.

“Let’s hear it for the Northwest Asian Weekly. The lively, informative newspaper, a must-read for 35 years, covers the latest news, ranging from business developments to personalities, politics and pop culture. The Asian Weekly forges the bonds that bind, strengthen, and empower an entire community.”

— Jean Godden, former Seattle City Councilmember.

“I have read the Asian Weekly from day one and I love it. I like all the information, including Assunta’s blog, and I learn a lot.”

— May Shing, retired reader.



Send in your thoughts to editor@nwasianweekly.com.

Join us for our 35th Anniversary Celebration dinner on Oct. 21 at China Harbor restaurant. For tickets, please email rsvp@nwasianweekly.com or call 206-223-0623. To sponsor the event, contact Assunta Ng at assunta@nwasianweekly.com.