New Club Bamboo director at ACRS

G. De Castro is the new Director of Aging and Adult Services at Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS). He has been with ACRS since 2011, serving the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

De Castro holds a master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling from Seattle University, where he also worked professionally in the areas of student development and spirituality. De Castro was born and raised in Manila, Philippines, and has lived in Seattle since immigrating to the United States in 1994.