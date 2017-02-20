Naoko Morisawa artwork at Edmonds library

A selection of artist Naoko Morisawa’s wood mosaic collages is available for public viewing at the Edmonds Library through March 15.

Morisawa’s work is a contemporary update of traditional Japanese wood mosaic popular during the Edo period (1603–1868). Her pieces, made from thousands of very small slices of natural and oil-dyed wood, explore imagery that comes from everyday natural and manufactured items, such as a wave, waterfall, or shoes.

Naoko received her BA in Design/Ceramics from Tama Art University in Tokyo. She has received several awards and her work has been showcased in a variety of galleries and museums, including the Seattle Art Museum.