The International Community Health Services (ICHS) is holding its second annual Lunar New Year 5K on Feb. 26 at the Shoreline Interurban Trail.

This year, ICHS is doing a special “Race the Rooster” challenge for participants. Everyone who finishes ahead of the person dressed like a rooster will receive a prize when they cross the finish line.

Also, Al Sugiyama, a long-time Asian American community leader who passed away on Jan. 2 after a two-year battle with cancer, will be honored.

ICHS Foundation Director Ron Chew said, “For participants who want to honor Al, we’ll be handing out Superman capes emblazoned with Al’s name inside the insignia.” Despite undergoing aggressive treatment for cancer of the pancreas and esophagus, Sugiyama participated in last year’s 5K, gathering his friends to join him. He even managed to outpace several of them.

ICHS is a nonprofit community health center that offers affordable health care services to Seattle and King County’s Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities, and the broader community, including its Shoreline clinic on Aurora Avenue North.

Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting uncompensated care.

Last year’s event raised over $21,000.

Registration for the 5K is available online at ichs.com/5k.