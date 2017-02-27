King County Council remembers 75th Anniversary of Exec. Order 9066

The Metropolitan King County Council held a ceremony on Feb. 21 to recognize it has been 75 years since President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066. 9,600 Japanese-American residents of King County were among the incarcerated.

“As one of the 120,000 persons of Japanese ancestry who were uprooted and removed from the West Coast … I thank the members of the King County Council for their expression of remembrance of the 75th Anniversary of the Executive Order signed in 1942,” said Louise Kashino, Nisei Veterans Committee member.