Filipino American J.R. Celski of Federal Way, Wash. won a bronze medal in the men’s 1000m as World Cup racing began at EnergieVerbund Arena in Dresden, Germany on Feb. 4.

Celski’s bronze medal was his first individual ISU World Cup medal since World Cup Kolomna in November 2013, when he won a gold medal in the 1500m and a bronze medal in the 1000m.

“It feels good to be back in the mix,” said the three-time Olympic medalist. “Overall, I’m really happy with how the day went.”