Predictions and advice for the week of February 4 – February 10, 2017

ratRat — As you celebrate a major milestone, take a moment to remember how you were able to get there in the first place.

 

oxOx — You want to know the answer, but some things cannot be rushed. Too many repeated inquiries might actually impede the process.

 

tigerTiger — Extra care should be exercised during a delicate transfer. You will find much relief after it is completed.

 

rabbitRabbit  — Are you looking for a chance to branch out a bit? A hobby could become much more than just a fun way to pass time.

 

dragonDragon — A keen observer, you are adept at gleaning the important details quickly. This ability should allow you to pick up on a crucial issue that others have missed.

 

snakeSnake — Finding a combination that works is within your reach. You may have to try a few different variations before settling on a match.

 

horseHorse — Holding out for something that you are not yet seeing? It might take a while, but you will find it very soon.

 

goatGoat — While you do have to expend more time upfront, getting it right in the beginning is preferable to fixing it later on.

 

monkeyMonkey — An initial impression is very hard to change, so do your best to create the image that you want from the start.

 

roosterRooster — Was there clutter obscuring what you needed to see? Now that it is cleared away, a better route forward is also revealed.

 

dogDog — Looking for a way to release some recent tension? A mixture of laughter and activity should do the trick.

 

pigPig — You have been fortunate to be able to partner for success. Stick with your instincts and that trend will surely continue.

