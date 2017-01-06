Top 10 most read articles in 2016 on the Northwest Asian Weekly website

Compiled by Staff

10. Honorary Oscar for Jackie Chan

In November 2016, at the annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles, Chinese martial arts star Jackie Chan finally received his little gold statuette, an honorary Oscar for his decades of work in film. Chan has written, directed, produced and starred in dozens of films, dazzling with his stunts and martial arts. But he had never been nominated for an Oscar and doesn’t make the kind of movies that generally would be nominated. “Standing here is a dream,” said Chan when he accepted his award. “After 56 years in the film industry, making more than 200 films, breaking so many bones, finally this is mine.”

9. WA representative blasts Seattle Colleges choice of new chancellor

Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos wrote an open letter to the Seattle Community College District Board of Trustees who passed on Mark Mitsui as its Chancellor. Mitsui was vice president of South Seattle Community College and president of North Seattle Community College. He was born and raised in the Central Puget Sound where he graduated from the public schools before pursuing further education at state universities and he began his career in the field as a teacher at Renton Technical College.

8. Seattle restaurateur dies at 48

Walter Kwan, founder of Top Gun Restaurant and O’Asian, died on May 26, 2016 from an aneurysm. Kwan, 48, created several restaurants including Top Gun on S. King St. (closed in 2000), Dim Sum Factory in Bellevue, Tropics Thai on S. Weller St., and O’Asian, (closed in January 2016).

7. The making of a serial entrepreneur: Geekwire’s Jonathan Sposato, by Stacy Nguyen

Profile on Jonathan Sposato — where he grew up, how he got his start in the tech industry to becoming the first person in history to sell two companies to Google, and the chasing of his mother’s approval.

6. NWAW’s January must-reads — Mysterious murders, a petite pachyderm, and not-so-hardboiled detectives, by Samantha Pak

Book recommendations for the month of January by columnist Samantha Pak. She highlighted “Grave on Grand Avenue” by Naomi Hirahara, “The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra” by Vaseem Khan, and “The Gangster’s Son: A Shig Sato Mystery” by Joseph Mark Brewer.

5. Lunar Chronicles, Nisei narratives, and the search for home, by Samantha Pak

Another monthly recommendation of books by Samantha Pak. She highlighted “Stars Above” by Marissa Meyer, “Japanese Eyes, American Heart Vol. II: Voices from the Home Front in World War II Hawaii” by Hawaii Nikkei History Editorial Board, and “In the Country: Stories” by Mia Alvar.

4. 7 tips for surviving Ho Chi Minh City when you’re not Vietnamese, by John Liu

Co-publisher John Liu recounts his trip to Ho Chi Minh City and how to survive if you’re not Vietnamese — from getting an unlocked GSM phone to dodging crazy motorcycles, and recognizing the legitimate taxi companies from the ones that will rip you off.

3. Maid in Japan — Japanese rock group BAND-MAID to debut overseas at Sakura-Con, by Emiri Aoki

Profile on BAND-MAID, a five-piece, all-female Japanese rock group which made its United States debut at Sakura-Con in Seattle.

They shared how they grew their fan base despite their controversial concept.

2. The Killing Art: Filipino martial arts, by Jason Cruz

Profile on Filipino martial arts (FMA) and an interview with Bellevue FMA instructor Belton Lubas

The martial art was developed in the Philippines and cultivated by different regions and families. It was a necessity for the Filipino people, as the island country had to fend off invaders and local conflict.

1. USCIS website, e-verify now optimized for mobile devices

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced in February 2016 a series of enhancements to make its website and online products easier to use on mobile devices. Among the improvements: menu options that collapse for easier viewing on smaller screens or browser windows.

