Tết festival

Vietnamese and Vietnamese Americans gathered at the Fisher Pavilion on Jan. 21 and 22 for Tết in Seattle — a Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration.
Attendees got to explore and experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Vietnam through live performances, hands-on activities, foods, crafts, games, martial arts, and a lively marketplace.
Comments
Sears free shipping says
I just like the valuable information you supply to your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and take a look at once more here frequently. I’m rather certain I will be informed plenty of new stuff proper right here! Best of luck for the next!