Tết festival

Fashion Show at Fisher Pavilion

Vietnamese and Vietnamese Americans gathered at the Fisher Pavilion on Jan. 21 and 22 for Tết in Seattle — a Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration.

Attendees got to explore and experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Vietnam through live performances, hands-on activities, foods, crafts, games, martial arts, and a lively marketplace.

