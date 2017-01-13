Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Briefs / Rep. Jayapal’s office offering tickets to the Presidential Inauguration

Rep. Jayapal’s office offering tickets to the Presidential Inauguration

By Leave a Comment

Washington, D.C. — The office of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has 2017 Presidential Inauguration tickets available to the constituents of the Seventh District, which includes Seattle, Vashon Island, and portions of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Burien, and Normandy Park.

Constituents interested in acquiring tickets must submit a request to danielle.fulfs@mail.house.gov with their full name, permanent address (not a PO Box), and a phone number before Jan. 17.

The limited number of tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket-holders will be responsible for their own transportation and lodging.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *