Remembering Al Sugiyama

“I have fond memories of going over to the Sugiyama house to play basketball in their backyard while we were kids. The “court” was an uneven dirt area with a rickety hoop attached to the side of the house. Every time you dribbled the ball, it went off in a crazy direction. Every time Al lost the ball, he would claim it was due to the uneven surface … yeah right Al. … I was fortunate to have been able to chauffeur Al to and from his chemo treatments. We would go to lunch after and reminisce about all the civil rights stuff in our community and how some things still needed to improve. He was still passionate about this topic, even though he was not as active as he used to be. The community owes a lot to his hard work and commitment. I hope that one day there might be a scholarship fund in his name dedicated to young upcoming individuals.”

— Steve Okamura, childhood friend

“I knew Al back in grade school, when we both were at Bailey Gatzert. As a new immigrant and not really fluent yet in English, I recall that I had very few friends and more often than I care to remember, some not-so-good-natured teasing. … We lost touch when my family moved to Southeast Seattle. … But Al remembered me during a time when I was unemployed, and told me about an opportunity at the Rainier Valley Community Development Fund, as he was aware they were looking for a director, but Al felt he was not qualified. Always thinking of others and furthering their careers, that was Al. My wife Teri and I will miss him dearly.”

— Wayne Lau, Rainier Valley Community Development Fund executive director

“To me, [Al] was a special friend starting from our years at Garfield — back in the fall of 1965. We became the “Three Musketeers” — Larry Taylor (who has since passed away), Al, and me. The three of us represented the special bond of diversity at our school and of our class of 1968. I will sorely miss having him around as will all of us in the Seattle community.”

— Jon Bridge, Ben Bridge Jeweler

“[Al’s] heart was huge, generous, and immensely kind. He helped improve the lives of thousands through his leadership over the years in many parts of the community. … He was deeply humane and helped individuals live better lives through his direct assistance, as well as through policy advocacy. … I am grateful to Al for his friendship and all that I learned from him in service to our community. He was an example to us all on how to live a life of meaning with gusto.”

— Diane Narasaki, ACRS executive director

“I considered Al more than a friend, but a brother. … Aside from his accomplishments as an activist, politician, and community leader, he was very much a down-to-earth kind of guy. Taking friends to new places to eat, ordering for us to try something new, jogging with him, and playing basketball. … I loved Al and I know that we all believed he’s now in a better place, not battling cancer, and feeling the pain, but I know that to him, there was no better place than to be with his family, granddaughter, friends, and enjoying a bowl of oxtail soup.”

— Frank Irigon, Seattle OCA

“[Al] was not afraid to take on the “system” — be it the police department, educational institutions or local governments — to hold them accountable for inequities in their responses to the needs of our communities. … I will always remember how he welcomed me into the Seattle community. It helped ease my entry into the leadership circle of community-based organizations. … We will truly miss him.”

— Dorothy Wong, CISC executive director

“Al will be remembered for many things, his leadership, his commitment to justice, his love for his community. For me, I will always be grateful to Al for his steadfast friendship and support for me and many others as we began our careers. He was a teacher, a mentor, a coach, and dear friend. We have lost a giant.”

— Mark Okazaki, Neighborhood House

“I remember Al as a young man when he came to work for the Employment Opportunities Center and learned about helping folks in need of job/skill training, and securing employment. He was smart, ambitious, resourceful, and wanted to lead. He impacted many lives as a Seattle School Board member and when he led numerous community-based organizations.”

— Lloyd Hara, community leader

“Al and his brothers grew up with me in the Central Area. Al was always a pretty tough little guy, and he stood up for himself, his family, as well as all of us he considered his homies in the hood. This toughness and being down for the community followed him everywhere he went. … This “man of the people’s” legacy will be forever revered by those of us who had the privilege to serve with him.”

— Larry Gossett, King County councilmember

“Whenever Al would walk into the Executive Development Institute (EDI) office he would say “Your boy is here!” I will miss hearing those words. Those words had so much meaning — I have your back, I am committed and am here to support you in any way that I can. His presence and leadership helped propel EDI forward leaps and bounds. … It was an honor to have worked for Al and get a front row seat to see him work his magic. He took me everywhere with him, challenged me, constantly pushed me out of my comfort zone, got me up from behind the desk — exposing me to new experiences and connecting me with many people. For that I am forever grateful.”

— Marci Nakano, EDI executive director

“We have just lost one of the most dynamic advocates for social justice in our area … I can’t believe he won’t be with us for the upcoming battles to assure our past progress is not lost, as we forge into breaking down future barriers.”

— Vivian Lee, UWAA Emeritus Leadership Circle

“Al had many longtime friends, yet he took time to welcome me to Seattle in 2004. We became close friends. Al’s death is a reminder how life is not fair and I hate being reminded.”

— Ken Colling, President Emeritus, Seattle Goodwill

“Al was one in a million, no, one in a billion. He was unwaveringly loyal to causes, and to friends and colleagues, delighted in making self-deprecating comments, always followed through on commitments, and most of all, liked people and always thought of others first. He loved his family; especially, the newest member, little Kaia. We were so lucky to have been long-time friends with this special man.”

— Merritt Long and Marsha Tadano Long, friends

“Seattle has lost a champion. … Whether it was Asian American studies programs in our colleges, job training for young people, civil rights for people of color or the LGBT community, Al was always there. … RIP my friend.”

— Lori Matsukawa, KING 5 anchor

“Our community has lost one of its greatest advocates. Al’s influence on higher education equity in our region opened doors to success for hundreds of students and their families.”

— Sheila Edwards Lange, President, Seattle Central College

“Al was such a positive, caring, and giving person, who was always thinking of others. He was a mentor to all who knew him and helped everyone see and achieve their full potential. He will be sorely missed.”

— Char Grinolds, EDI board co chair

“Al was a good family man and personal friend. I often remembered the Easter egg hunts he would organize for our kids, softball games, BBQs, and retreats to Sudden Valley.”

— Willon Lew, friend

“Al was a beloved member of our community, a lifelong Seattleite who championed API and civil rights issues for over four decades; a trailblazer for API elected officials. He fought with determination and grace and we have lost a dear friend.”

— Bruce Harrell, Seattle City Council President

“He was an unstoppable positive leader … all the way through the cancer experience … and he did it with grace, class, a fierce determination, and a pretty good sense of humor on top of it all. … If there is one thing that most people don’t know about Al Sugiyama is — man, did that guy love to eat! I don’t know how he didn’t turn into a 350 pound giant given how much food he could put down. … You couldn’t call him an epicurean because Puka Dog from Kauai was one of his favorite foods. A Puka Dog is not exactly epicurean food, but he loved it.”

— Bob Watt, friend

“Thus far, I’ve only have had a handful of close friends and I was fortunate that Al was one of them. Al had many, many close friends. He spent his whole life nurturing and developing friendships so others could benefit. We all lost something…one of our best and one of our finest.”

— Paul Ishii, Mayflower Park Hotel general manager