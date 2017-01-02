New VP at The Seattle Times

Sharon Pian Chan has been named vice president of innovation, product, and development for The Seattle Times, effective January 2017. She first joined The Seattle Times as an intern and spent many years as a reporter.

Chan is currently director of journalism initiatives and deputy managing editor for audience development. In her new role, Chan will continue to lead content funding and development, as well as maintain funder relationships.

Chan holds a bachelor’s degree in literature from Pomona College. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She has served as national president of the nonprofit Asian American Journalists Association and as a board member of UNITY: Journalists for Diversity.