Memorial set for the late Alan Sugiyama

SEATTLE — The memorial service for Alan Sugiyama, a longtime Seattle community activist and the first Asian-American elected to the Seattle school board, will be held at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center on Sunday, Jan. 29 2:00 p.m.

Sugiyama died on Jan. 2 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle after a battle with cancer. He was 67.

Executive Development Institute (EDI) co-founder and board member Vanna Novak said, “Al was a tenacious, fearless fighter. Right up to the end, he fought the big fight. In my mind, he will always represent what it means to be that passionate, tenacious voice for equality, progress, and opportunity — not just for some, but for all of us.”

Sugiyama was director for the EDI until a few years ago. He helped organize the Oriental Student Union at Seattle Central Community College and led the Asian Student Coalition at the University of Washington.

He started the Center for Career Alternatives, a multi-ethnic job training program, and served two terms on the Seattle school board.