Is there anything good out of Trump’s presidency?

By Assunta Ng

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

If you assumed like me that Hillary Clinton would win, and voted for her last November, we were so wrong and blind. Like me, you put too much faith in the polls and the mainstream media.

Last February, I wrote about “President Trump, No No No!” Now, I have to eat my words. As a journalist, I always look at both sides of a story. Indeed, there are some positive things coming out of Trump’s victory, despite the all the negatives.

Trump challenges those who move jobs away

Before, no president said anything or did anything to stop the factories from leaving the United States. Trump’s words might be symbolic, but the impact on the country and working class is huge.

Trump would not let factories that move overseas get away with it. Despite mainstream media reports that some companies made the decision some time ago to invest and stay in America, Trump takes credit for it.

He might have played a role. But the fact that he said something, tweeted about it, and asked Vice President Mike Pence to identify a list of companies that plan to move jobs out of America to produce cheaper goods — he is taking action. Trump said he is going to call those companies himself. From now on, companies will think twice about moving jobs away from America, and perhaps, outsourcing, too.

Old folks can dream, too

Attention, seniors. America elected an old guy, 70-year-old Trump, to be president. Don’t ever say you are not capable and shouldn’t have ambition just because you are old. Look at Trump, he doesn’t feel old.

You can have dreams at an old age — even running for president.

Yes, you can still achieve great things if you have confidence, energy, and stamina like Trump. Life has just begun for you!

Humility

Early in 2016, my son, who works in Hong Kong, warned me, “President Trump, mom!”

“Hush, son!” I was irked when he said that. He saw the trend and I didn’t. My son was right all along and I didn’t want to admit it at first, because of my pride. Some parents have big egos when dealing with their kids. They don’t like to admit that their kids are much smarter than they are.

I am proud that my son is insightful. My consolation is that he voted for Hillary. I am humbled by my own error. We can all learn something in this election. Humility is one of them.

Empathy

The election split families, co-workers, even husband and wife. I was determined not to make those mistakes.

Many of my relatives are Trump supporters, including my brother and his family. Be careful not to demonize your loved ones just because they voted for Trump. I was glad that we talked about the subject only after the election because I knew where my brother stood all along. It is important that we respect each other’s differences. I never argued; I just listened to his concerns towards the Democrats with the goal of deepening our understanding.

I tried to think of those who were left behind. So many had indicated that they want to see change in this country, and they feel Trump could deliver, not Clinton.

Political correctness

To hell with ”political correctness” is Trump’s attitude. Putting America first will be his agenda, as he indicated in his inaugural address on Jan. 20.

Like a businessman, he questioned the benefits of giving billions of dollars to the United Nations and foreign countries for economic and military aid. If there’s no return, why should America give away the money? Wouldn’t America be better off if those funds were used for those “forgotten” Americans? Many think along those lines, too, but are afraid to voice their views.

For a long time, people worried about what to say and write for fear of being accused of being racist. Many self-censored and pretended to say things that did not accurately reflect their beliefs. Yet, political correctness has its downside.

“…the effect of political correctness has been to make everyone avoid these topics altogether — thereby hindering our ability to get comfortable in living and working with those who are different from us,” wrote BJ Gallager in the Huffington Post.

Many Asian Americans feel offended when whites ask where they come from. “I am from here,” while showing resentment and anger.

I don’t feel offended when people ask me that question because I do have a rich history and heritage. It’s an opportunity for me to tell my story — build bridges, especially with someone who doesn’t know me at all.

Act like a journalist

The mantra for journalists is to challenge assumptions. Don’t just believe what your friends say. During the last election, I was trapped by conventional norms and personal bias.

When thousands and thousands of people attended Trump’s rallies last year, I was scared that Trump might win.

“Is he going to win?” I asked a mainstream journalist.

“No, no,” he replied. “The people who stayed home outnumber those going to the rallies.” Now, that’s an assumption right there. Why didn’t I challenge his assumption? On what basis could he say that? Did he know those staying at home, would vote just for Clinton and not Trump?

I have to admit I wasn’t clear-minded like a journalist last year. I didn’t step back to look at all perspectives. We shouldn’t take everything for granted, and everything at face value.

More jokes and more jokes

Even before Trump won, his words and actions became dynamite sources for comedians. Now that he is the president, everything is laughable, including his confrontational leadership style, narcissistic personality, and his refusal to embrace truth. And his White House’s attempt to manipulate the media, create irresistible images and materials for satire and ridicule. I watch Saturday Night Life’s Alec Baldwin imitating Trump every week. Sometimes, I laugh so hard that my belly aches.

By now, you can understand how much I miss President Obama. Thank you Obama for your humility and humanity, sensibilities and sensitivities; wisdom and wit. You give much more to us and your country.

Assunta can be reached at assunta@nwasianweekly.com.