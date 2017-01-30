Hunted like fugitives

Sentra Tran and Thu Tran of Atlanta, Ga. made their network television debut on Jan. 22 on the new CBS series, “Hunted.”

The show is an adaptation of a British show of the same name. There are essentially two teams — “fugitives” played by the Trans and eight other pairs, and “hunters.” The fugitives need to stay avoid capture for up to 28 days across a 100,000-square mile region that covers parts of South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

The winning pair gets a grand prize of $250,000.