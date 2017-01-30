Former Microsoft VP Qi Lu named Baidu president

Northwest Asian Weekly

Qi Lu

Baidu Inc., which operates China’s most popular internet search engine, has hired Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer in charge of products, technology and sales. Qi, who has a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University, previously was Microsoft’s global executive vice president.

“With Dr. Lu on board, we are confident that our strategy will be executed smoothly and Baidu will become a world-class technology company and global leader in Ai (artificial intelligence),” said Baidu chairman Robin Li in a Jan. 17 statement.

