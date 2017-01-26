2017 LUNAR NEW YEAR COSTUME CONTEST

Costume Parade Contest Schedule:

11 AM — Registration

1 PM — Line up

1:30 PM — Parade begins

2:15 PM — Parade winners announced

• Start from Northwest Asian Weekly’s front door, march to main stage

• Contestants must be present at the announcement of finalists (2:15 PM).

• Finalists will be lined up in numerical order.

• The first 20 registered will get a gift.

Registration/Sign-Up:

• You may pre-register for the contest by filling out this application and sending it in or sign-up on the day of the contest (Sunday, January 29) beginning at 11 a.m. at the registration table. Registration table will be located in front of Seattle Chinese Post/Northwest Asian Weekly – 412 Maynard Ave S.

• Contestants must sign-in at the registration table 30 minutes prior to parade.

Rules/Guidelines:

• Adults & children are welcome to participate

• Parents are welcome to accompany their children during the Parade

• All contestants will be given a contestant number for order of Parade lineup

• Contestants’ attire should be culturally relevant to the Lunar New Year Celebration

Judging:

• All contestants will be judged by the provided judging criteria.

• Prizes will be awarded to First ($150), Second ($100), and Third ($50) Place Winners, Publisher Award ($100) (an organization which has the most participants), and 15 Honorable mentions will receive a gift bag.

• All decisions made by competition judges are final.