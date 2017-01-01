January 7 – January 13, 2017

For placing an ad in Classified section, please contact John Liu at john@nwasianweekly.com.
The deadline to place a classified ad is Tuesday.
Employment
Outdoor Research is hiring experienced fulltime sewing operators,
especially Flatseam, Coverstitch, and Single needle machine operators.
This position will be eligible for medical insurance and paid vacation
benefits. Day and night shifts. Please come apply in person at 2203
1st Ave S. Seattle, WA 98134 or fax resume to 206-467-0374 or email
jobs@orgear.com
Seattle Chinese Post
NW Asian Weekly
Hiring P/T Receptionist. Speaks Mandarin, Cantonese & English.
Students are welcome.
EXP. Sewers needed: Must be able to sew a zippered jacket / pants from
start to finish. Turn a collar, place a zipper & follow pattern
directions. Attention to detail and
willingness to learn. Knowledge and ability to use indust. single
needle, overlock, overstitch & flat lock. All instructions in
English. (425)988-2594 / info@design500.com
A world famous Dumpling Restaurant is opening a new store and seeking
hires at
Tukwila: 161 Southcenter Mall
Tukwila Wa
Bellevue: 700 Bellevue Way NE #280. Bellevue WA, 98004
Seattle: 2621 NE 46th Street, Seattle WA 9810
Open interview sessions Monday-Friday, January 9 – January 13 from
1pm-5pm. Salary range from $14/hour and willing to offer over- time up
to 20 hours a week and health benefits. Any questions, please call
206-801-0705.
