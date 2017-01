On Dec. 20, 20 young people, ranging in age from 14 to 18, received certificates of citizenship, designating them as U.S. citizens. Each had a parent naturalize, and received their citizenship through that act.

When a parent naturalizes, each of his or her children below age 18 automatically becomes a citizen, too.

This event was at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park. It was held in honor of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.