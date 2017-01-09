Chongqing mayor resigns

The mayor of Chongqing, Seattle’s sister city in China, resigned on Dec. 30, during the last session of 2016 of the Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee.

According to People’s Daily report, Huang Qifan’s resignation was accepted. No reason was given.

Huang, 64, was part of President Xi Jinping’s official delegation when visiting Seattle in September 2015.

It was reported that Huang shed tears while presenting and speaking of his resignation at the Dec. 30 meeting.

Zhang Guoqing, Chongqing’s deputy Party chief, will serve as Acting Mayor.