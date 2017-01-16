Chase celebrates grand re-opening of Uwajimaya branch

Chase is celebrating the grand re-opening of its International District Uwajimaya Branch on Jan. 18. The newly remodeled, 2,000 -square-foot branch will provide a full range of services and offer customers a new exterior entrance, exterior walk-up ATM, and the addition of three private offices. JPMorgan Chase contributed more than $5.3 million to Washington charities in 2015, including Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Association (SCIDpda), Interim Community Development Association, and Little Saigon.