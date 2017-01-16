Attorney General Bob Ferguson visits Wing Luke Civil Rights Unit

Members of the Attorney General’s Wing Luke Civil Rights Unit visited the Wing Luke Museum on Jan. 5 and met with staffers.

The Unit was created by Attorney General Bob Ferguson to honor the late Wing Luke’s legacy and to recognize his contributions to Washington’s API community, including being the first Asian American to hold elected office in the state.

The Wing Luke Civil Rights Unit works to protect the civil rights of everyone in Washington, and investigates discrimination in employment, housing, education, credit and insurance transactions, and other areas.