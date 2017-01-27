Astrological predictions for 2017 – Year of the Rooster

By Sun Lee Chang

As the many antics of the mischievous monkey give way, a new awakening is about to begin on Jan. 28, with the coming of Year of the Rooster.

The animal in the 10th position in the Chinese Zodiac of 12, the Fire Rooster is about to blaze forth with a strong start and will chart new territory as it gains momentum throughout the year. As one of the five elements of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water, fire has an energy, vibrancy, and urgency that is unique.

Tired of the inconsistency and surprises that characterized the Year of the Monkey, the Fire Rooster will work to call attention to and expose the truth that may have been obscured somewhat by the playful monkey; thus, setting in motion what is necessary to set right what has been upset the year before. Boisterous periods should be followed by what appears to be a quick changing environment.

Not known for keeping quiet, the Rooster doesn’t care about what is expected or desired. Instead, it signals a clear break from what has preceded it. The comfort provided by complacency and indifference is out the window, and in its place a certain ambition or assertiveness will take hold.

Curious about what this exciting New Year means for you in the areas of work and love? Here is a glimpse of what is to come in the Year of the Fire Rooster.

Rat

There are those who want to be in your inner circle and will lobby to be given access, but only a select few actually deserve to be there.

Work: Capable of serving many roles, you are most at home where you can be in charge. Be careful what you ask for in this regard.

Love: A little consideration can go a long way. Slow down and take the time and care that you are capable of.

Ox

You are eager to find out how the story ends, but what happens along the way can be just as interesting, if not more so.

Work: Whether it is a simple list or a reminder, keeping your focus is crucial to staying on track, so that you finish in a timely manner.

Love: While it is in your nature to want to share, not everything is worth showing to your partner.

Tiger

The standing that you have now can change in a moment. Worry less about what others think of you and more on how you feel about yourself.

Work: Even with the best of situations, a little boredom can set in now and then. Bring in some minor additions to lighten the mood.

Love: You must decide whether you being right is above getting along. Better yet, find some middle ground between the two.

Rabbit

Common goals don’t necessarily coincide with agreement on how to get there. Listen first before you march ahead with what you think is best.

Work: Gratitude and ambition do not have to be mutually exclusive. You can be fully immersed in the former, yet want something more.

Love: Great satisfaction can be had if you merely recognize your value. Just because you acknowledge it doesn’t mean it is not there.

Dragon

Rather than defaulting in the direction of least resistance, you are ready to tackle a challenge that you have put off until now.

Work: Framing the issues in a way that seems palatable allows your agenda to stay on the table, while others drop off.

Love: The strength that arises from your bond is much greater than you realize. Give it the respect it deserves.

Snake

Adept at planting the seeds for future growth, you must also nurture them along the way for optimal results.

Work: When trying to decide who to bring on board, don’t underestimate fit as a factor, as it may have bearing on how long the relationship lasts.

Love: Even as you are deeply involved in your own sphere, it is good to check the conditions outside once in awhile.

Horse

Judging by the reactions, you have quite a few fans of what you are doing. Stay true to the process you have created.

Work: The lines between business and pleasure can become blurred in your line of work, but it is a good idea to keep them apart.

Love: As your star rises, beware of those who are only along for the ride. Your real friends aren’t afraid to tell you the score.

Goat

As the gloves come off, the level of interest should also go up. Performing with an audience should inspire you to up your game.

Work: Flowing from one thing to the next, you hardly waste any time in the transition. This ability will be quite advantageous to you this year.

Love: Rather than hiding the occasional mistake, there is freedom in coming clean from the very start.

Monkey

What seemed so prominent in the past isn’t as much of a factor going forward. There is renewed attention to where you want to go.

Work: Depending on how you approach the role you have been given, you can shape it largely to how you want it to be.

Love: You are often two steps ahead of what needs to be done, but there are instances where a move simply cannot be anticipated.

Rooster

As you break free of other’s expectations, you will gain the confidence needed to shine in your chosen endeavor.

Work: As your eyes open to new possibilities, there may be confusion before you are able to see clearly ahead.

Love: As much as you want to dictate what happens, a natural progression is often the one that will last the longest.

Dog

When in doubt, it is not a mistake to lead from the heart. Just make sure you are thoughtful about the road that you lay out as well.

Work: Looking for a productive path forward? Where differences abound, shift the lights on to what you have in common.

Love: The perspective with which you approach each other could influence the outcome. Leave behind what doesn’t belong.

Pig

From the shifting that has gone on around you in the past year, you are developing a new vision to shape the current year.

Work: Have you grown tired of supporting behind the scenes? With what you have learned, you are poised to take the reins.

Love: It is hard to undo or forget what has been said, so take care what you choose to reveal during a moment of excitement.

Rat: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 Ox: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 Tiger: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 Rabbit: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 Dragon: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 Snake: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 Horse: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 Sheep: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 Monkey: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 Rooster: 1921, 1933, 1945 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 Dog: 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 Pig: 1923, 1935, 1947 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007