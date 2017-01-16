Asian American politician Mah makes mark in Illinois

Theresa Mah, the first Asian American elected to the Illinois General Assembly, was sworn in on Jan. 11.

Mah, 48, represents a heavily immigrant district that includes Chicago’s Chinatown.

Mah inspired Asians to show up on Election Day in a way Chicago had not seen. “Nobody believed I could win,” she said. “Nobody believed Chinese voters would turn out.”

Mah earned a doctorate from the University of Chicago in U.S. social and cultural history.

She spent six years as a college professor in Ohio, then returned to Chicago in 2006 and became active in issues affecting the Chinese community.