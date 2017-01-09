Asian American leads Seattle’s newest charter school

Walter Chen, an Asian American educator who grew up in the Seattle area, is now the founding principal of Green Dot Public Schools’ second middle school in Washington state.

The school is located in Seattle’s south end and will open to a founding class of 6th graders in 2017.

Chen’s parents immigrated to the United States from Taiwan. Growing up, he didn’t see many Asians in education, as teachers or school leaders.

Chen’s work in education is shaped by his commitment to eliminate opportunity gaps and inequities in the education system, where too often the model minority myth still exists.