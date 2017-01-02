Northwest Asian Weekly

Annual mochitsuki

From left: Vicki Yotsuuye Marsten. Alice Uyeda, Sharon Sobie Seymour, Grace Kanda, and Sara Ichinaga. (Photo by Sheldon Arakaki)

The Puyallup Valley Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) hosted its annual mochitsuki (pounding rice to make mochi/rice cakes) on Dec. 3. The public got to observe and participate in making this traditional Japanese treat. Fifty pounds of rice and five rice cookers provided a morning of mochi making, conversation, and catching up with members and friends. As the mochi cooled, everyone enjoyed a potluck lunch.

