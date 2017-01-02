The Puyallup Valley Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) hosted its annual mochitsuki (pounding rice to make mochi/rice cakes) on Dec. 3. The public got to observe and participate in making this traditional Japanese treat. Fifty pounds of rice and five rice cookers provided a morning of mochi making, conversation, and catching up with members and friends. As the mochi cooled, everyone enjoyed a potluck lunch.