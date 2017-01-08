Seattle’s Chinatown-International District 2017 Lunar New Year Celebration will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29 (originally Jan. 21) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The event is the largest of its kind in the region and showcases diversity, richness, and culture of the Asian community. This year is the first time that the Celebration is being held on a Sunday. The collaboration with other neighborhood businesses and organizations draws thousands of visitors. This year’s celebration will include the 8th Annual Adult & Children’s Costume Contest, sponsored by Seattle City Light, Delta Air Lines, Simply Thai, Ron Chow, Jim Doane, Yim Kam Chang Ng, and the Tsue Chong Company. This is the year of the Rooster so judges will be looking for that!

There will also be traditional dragon and lion dances, Japanese Taiko Drumming, martial arts, and other cultural performances.

And don’t forget the return of the neighborhood’s Annual $3 Food Walk.