WA man wins bronze medal for jade carvings

EDMONDS, WA — Nathaniel Cook, 26, of Edmonds, was awarded the bronze medal for his hand-crafted jade sculptures at Zi Gang Bei, an annual international jade carving exhibition held in Suzhou, China from Nov. 18–20.
All of the nephrite jade Cook used in his sculptures was harvested from Washington state’s Cascade Mountains by local jade mining company, Washington Jade, where Cook is also employed.
Cook was one of the youngest carvers ever to be invited to Zi Gang Bei and presented alongside some of the best-known jade carvers in the world. “To win a medal on my first go was completely unexpected,” said Cook. He submitted two pieces for the competition, but the piece the judges liked best was ‘Oracle,’ an abstract piece made from local Blue Dream Jade and grossular garnet.
Cook plans to return to China next year to participate in the 2017 Zi Gang Bei Exhibition.
Comments
Also I think you’re abstract sculpting is amazing. Keep it up. -Col
P.s. Congratulations on winning bronze. -Colin
I meant to say *weird with their design.
I think jade sculptures are great, but I think it would be more popular with culture if people carved jade/stones into astrological zodiac signs. (Just my opinion). I liked the article though, good read…
I would say that a huge portion, if not the majority, of Chinese jade carvings incorporate their zodiac animals. Were you suggesting carvings of Western (Greek) zodiac signs? That could be an interesting direction.
-Nathan
Yes, I was thinking of western/greek zodiac signs. I like jade carvings and I think they’re great art, but I think some sculptors are with they’re designs, especially the ones that card Buddha’s… Do you have a tumblr page or some social network media for your art? -Colin