Top 10 Asian American athletes of 2016

2016 was another great year in sports. We count down the top 10 Asian American athletes of this year.

Although not making this list, this year, we saw Manny Pacquiao win his retirement fight in April … and then come out of retirement to win a welterweight title. He also became a senator in the Philippines this year. Pacquiao’s popularity has waned since he made comments related to same sex marriages. As a result, he lost his longtime sponsorship with Nike and many of his fans turned on him.

The Seattle Mariners signed Korean star Dae-Ho Lee and he became an instant cult hero for fans, as they chanted his name every time he came up to bat at Safeco Field. Unfortunately, Lee’s time with the team lasted just one season, as the Mariners decided not to re-sign him.

The Mariners drafted high school catcher Lyle Lin in this year’s Major League Baseball (MLB) draft. He was the first Taiwanese-born player to be picked in the MLB draft. The Mariners picked him in the 16th round. However, Lin chose to attend Arizona State University to play baseball and will not be with the Mariners organization.

Inbee Park of South Korea won a gold medal in golf at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. It was the first gold medal awarded since the sport was re-introduced from 1900. New Zealand-born Korean Lydia Ko won the silver medal.

And here’s the top 10 list of Asian American athletes.