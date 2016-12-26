Thousands celebrate Sounders’ MLS Cup victory

Seattle honored the new MLS champions on Dec. 13 with a jubilant march through downtown Seattle.

Thousands of blue- and rave green-clad Seattle Sounders fans lined the streets — fans chanted, clapped, and showed appreciation for the club that brought the city just its fifth championship in a major professional sport in the past half century, joining the Seahawks, two titles by the Seattle Storm (WNBA), and the SuperSonics.

After eight years of regularly being regarded as the most successful expansion franchise in MLS history, the Sounders finally reached the pinnacle of the league by defeating Toronto 5-4 on penalty kicks on Dec. 10 in Canada.